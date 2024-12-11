Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Ambitious Digha Temple Project: A Cultural Landmark in the Making

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has enlisted Radharamn Das, ISKCON Kolkata's Vice President, for the board of trustees of the Jagannath temple project in Digha. Expected to boost tourism, this move follows alleged attacks on ISKCON in Bangladesh. However, it emerges amidst controversy about public fund usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a significant step by appointing ISKCON Kolkata's Vice President Radharamn Das to the board of trustees overseeing the ambitious Jagannath temple project in Digha.

This strategic appointment coincides with reports of attacks on ISKCON institutions in Bangladesh, which some interpret as a message of solidarity with persecuted Hindus.

Despite its potential to attract global tourists, the project faces criticism from opposition leaders who accuse Banerjee of misusing public funds for constructing a religious site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

