Allu Arjun Seeks Court Intervention Over Movie Premiere Tragedy

Indian actor Allu Arjun has approached the Telangana High Court, seeking to quash an FIR filed against him following a tragic incident during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad. The incident led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and hospitalization of her son due to asphyxiation.

The tragedy occurred as a large crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 to see the actor. Subsequently, the police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the management of the theatre under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint from the deceased woman's family.

Authorities have so far detained three individuals connected to the theatre as part of their investigation. Arjun has also requested a halt to all proceedings, including potential arrest, until the court hears his plea in the coming days. He has promised financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family.

