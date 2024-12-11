Left Menu

Allu Arjun Seeks Court Intervention Over Movie Premiere Tragedy

Indian actor Allu Arjun has petitioned the Telangana High Court to dismiss an FIR against him following a tragic incident at the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad, which resulted in a woman's death and her son being hospitalized. The case involves allegations against Arjun, his security, and the theatre management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:21 IST
Allu Arjun Seeks Court Intervention Over Movie Premiere Tragedy
Indian actor Allu Arjun has approached the Telangana High Court, seeking to quash an FIR filed against him following a tragic incident during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad. The incident led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and hospitalization of her son due to asphyxiation.

The tragedy occurred as a large crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 to see the actor. Subsequently, the police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the management of the theatre under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint from the deceased woman's family.

Authorities have so far detained three individuals connected to the theatre as part of their investigation. Arjun has also requested a halt to all proceedings, including potential arrest, until the court hears his plea in the coming days. He has promised financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

