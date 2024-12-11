New Rajinikanth Statue Unveiled in Madurai Temple Ahead of 74th Birthday

Ahead of legendary actor Rajinikanth's 74th birthday, a new statue depicting his iconic character from the film 'Mappillai' has been unveiled at the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple in Thirumangalam, Madurai. The temple, managed by Karthik, a retired Army officer and ardent Rajinikanth fan, serves as a dedicated shrine for the actor's admirers.

Karthik, who founded the temple to express his deep admiration for Rajinikanth, initially housed the temple in his own home. This year, the 3-foot tall, 300 kg statue replaces the previous ones as a tribute to the superstar's birthday. Special prayers and rituals are carried out to celebrate the occasion.

Karthik expressed his excitement, saying, "Special abhishekam rituals were performed today for the new statue. Rajinikanth's public relations officer recently inquired about the temple, and we eagerly await an invitation to meet him. Happy Birthday, Thalaiva!" Known for his extraordinary contributions to cinema, Rajinikanth continues to be a beloved cultural icon across India and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)