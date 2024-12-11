Left Menu

New Rajinikanth Statue Unveiled in Madurai Temple Ahead of 74th Birthday

A statue of Rajinikanth's iconic 'Mappillai' character has been unveiled at Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple in Madurai for his 74th birthday celebration. The temple, dedicated by fan Karthik, hosts regular prayers to honor the superstar’s cinematic contributions. Special ceremonies were held to mark the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:51 IST
New Rajinikanth Statue Unveiled in Madurai Temple Ahead of 74th Birthday
A new statue of Rajinikanth unveiled at the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of legendary actor Rajinikanth's 74th birthday, a new statue depicting his iconic character from the film 'Mappillai' has been unveiled at the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple in Thirumangalam, Madurai. The temple, managed by Karthik, a retired Army officer and ardent Rajinikanth fan, serves as a dedicated shrine for the actor's admirers.

Karthik, who founded the temple to express his deep admiration for Rajinikanth, initially housed the temple in his own home. This year, the 3-foot tall, 300 kg statue replaces the previous ones as a tribute to the superstar's birthday. Special prayers and rituals are carried out to celebrate the occasion.

Karthik expressed his excitement, saying, "Special abhishekam rituals were performed today for the new statue. Rajinikanth's public relations officer recently inquired about the temple, and we eagerly await an invitation to meet him. Happy Birthday, Thalaiva!" Known for his extraordinary contributions to cinema, Rajinikanth continues to be a beloved cultural icon across India and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024