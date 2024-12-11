Bite Over a Bill: Theater Snack Dispute Turns Violent in Gwalior

A dramatic altercation unfolded at a Gwalior theater, as a dispute over a snack bill escalated into violence. The incident, occurring during a screening of the movie Pushpa 2, saw canteen owner Raju allegedly biting the ear of Shabbir amid a heated argument.

According to police officials, the dispute began when Shabbir visited the canteen during the movie interval and engaged in a payment argument with Raju. Accusing Shabbir of failing to pay for snacks, the exchange quickly transformed from verbal to physical.

Raju, alongside three associates, allegedly assaulted Shabbir, leading to a police complaint being lodged by the victim. While charges have been filed, no arrests have been made as the investigation continues, authorities noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)