Bite Over a Bill: Theater Snack Dispute Turns Violent in Gwalior

A dispute over a snack bill at a Gwalior theater escalated into violence, where a canteen owner allegedly bit a man's ear. The altercation led to a police case, with no arrests made yet. The victim, Shabbir, filed a complaint, triggering an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 11-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic altercation unfolded at a Gwalior theater, as a dispute over a snack bill escalated into violence. The incident, occurring during a screening of the movie Pushpa 2, saw canteen owner Raju allegedly biting the ear of Shabbir amid a heated argument.

According to police officials, the dispute began when Shabbir visited the canteen during the movie interval and engaged in a payment argument with Raju. Accusing Shabbir of failing to pay for snacks, the exchange quickly transformed from verbal to physical.

Raju, alongside three associates, allegedly assaulted Shabbir, leading to a police complaint being lodged by the victim. While charges have been filed, no arrests have been made as the investigation continues, authorities noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

