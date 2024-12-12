Literary Legacy: Justice Dipak Mishra Sahitya Samman to Honor Odia Writers

Left Menu

Utkal Sahitya Samaj, Odisha's oldest literary body founded in 1903, introduces the Justice Dipak Mishra Sahitya Samman to honor Odia writers for their contributions. Funded by former Chief Justice Dipak Mishra, the award includes a Rs 1 lakh cash prize. Mishra plans further support for Odia literature.

Updated: 12-12-2024 11:06 IST
The Utkal Sahitya Samaj, Odisha's historic literary institution, has announced the institution of a new award, the Justice Dipak Mishra Sahitya Samman, to be awarded annually to eminent Odia writers starting next year.

Founded in 1903, the Samaj aims to recognize outstanding contributions to Odia literature. The award, funded by former Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Mishra, includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, intended to encourage and support the state's literary talent.

Mishra has committed a corpus fund to cover the award's expenses, initially contributing Rs 4.2 lakh to sustain the award for three years. The former Chief Justice, a passionate writer himself with four Odia books to his credit, hinted at plans to establish a trust or further funds in collaboration with other literary institutions.

