Literary Legacy: Justice Dipak Mishra Sahitya Samman to Honor Odia Writers

The Utkal Sahitya Samaj, Odisha's historic literary institution, has announced the institution of a new award, the Justice Dipak Mishra Sahitya Samman, to be awarded annually to eminent Odia writers starting next year.

Founded in 1903, the Samaj aims to recognize outstanding contributions to Odia literature. The award, funded by former Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Mishra, includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, intended to encourage and support the state's literary talent.

Mishra has committed a corpus fund to cover the award's expenses, initially contributing Rs 4.2 lakh to sustain the award for three years. The former Chief Justice, a passionate writer himself with four Odia books to his credit, hinted at plans to establish a trust or further funds in collaboration with other literary institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)