Silk and Silk Roads: A Cross-Cultural Exhibition

The China National Silk Museum has unveiled its latest exhibition, 'Silk and Silk Roads: From Hangzhou to Samarkand,' at Uzbekistan's Samarkand State Museum-Reserve. Showcasing Tang Dynasty silk art, it delves into the rich tapestry of the Silk Road's cultural legacy.

This exhibition is orchestrated into four sections highlighting various aspects of silk artistry. Attendees witnessed an intriguing mix of ancient craftsmanship and contemporary design, embodying the artistic evolution of the Silk Road civilization.

A prominent feature of the opening was a symbolic puzzle ceremony, emphasizing deep cultural bonds. Interactive sessions like 'Takeaway Auspicious Pattern' printing allowed participants to engage directly with the Silk Road's artistic heritage, fostering a vibrant cultural dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)