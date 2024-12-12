Left Menu

Silk and Silk Roads: A Cross-Cultural Exhibition

The China National Silk Museum launched an exhibition, 'Silk and Silk Roads: From Hangzhou to Samarkand,' at the Samarkand State Museum-Reserve. The event celebrates the artistic and cultural exchanges between China and Uzbekistan, exploring the evolution of Tang Dynasty silk artistry and its modern influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samarkand | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:21 IST
Silk and Silk Roads: A Cross-Cultural Exhibition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

The China National Silk Museum has unveiled its latest exhibition, 'Silk and Silk Roads: From Hangzhou to Samarkand,' at Uzbekistan's Samarkand State Museum-Reserve. Showcasing Tang Dynasty silk art, it delves into the rich tapestry of the Silk Road's cultural legacy.

This exhibition is orchestrated into four sections highlighting various aspects of silk artistry. Attendees witnessed an intriguing mix of ancient craftsmanship and contemporary design, embodying the artistic evolution of the Silk Road civilization.

A prominent feature of the opening was a symbolic puzzle ceremony, emphasizing deep cultural bonds. Interactive sessions like 'Takeaway Auspicious Pattern' printing allowed participants to engage directly with the Silk Road's artistic heritage, fostering a vibrant cultural dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024