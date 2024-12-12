Silk and Silk Roads: A Cross-Cultural Exhibition
The China National Silk Museum launched an exhibition, 'Silk and Silk Roads: From Hangzhou to Samarkand,' at the Samarkand State Museum-Reserve. The event celebrates the artistic and cultural exchanges between China and Uzbekistan, exploring the evolution of Tang Dynasty silk artistry and its modern influence.
- Country:
- Uzbekistan
The China National Silk Museum has unveiled its latest exhibition, 'Silk and Silk Roads: From Hangzhou to Samarkand,' at Uzbekistan's Samarkand State Museum-Reserve. Showcasing Tang Dynasty silk art, it delves into the rich tapestry of the Silk Road's cultural legacy.
This exhibition is orchestrated into four sections highlighting various aspects of silk artistry. Attendees witnessed an intriguing mix of ancient craftsmanship and contemporary design, embodying the artistic evolution of the Silk Road civilization.
A prominent feature of the opening was a symbolic puzzle ceremony, emphasizing deep cultural bonds. Interactive sessions like 'Takeaway Auspicious Pattern' printing allowed participants to engage directly with the Silk Road's artistic heritage, fostering a vibrant cultural dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Silk
- Exhibition
- China
- Uzbekistan
- Cultural Exchange
- Samarkand
- Heritage
- Art
- Silk Road
- Tang Dynasty
ALSO READ
Northeast India: Gateway to Southeast Asia, Rich in Culture and Heritage
Preserving Deopahar: Assam CM's Initiative to Safeguard Ancient Heritage
Suchitra Academy's 13th Founders Day: Embracing Heritage and Innovation
Suchitra Academy's Founders Day Highlights Heritage and Innovation
Heritage or Hypocrisy: The Mosque-Temple Tussle