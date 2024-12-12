Jammu & Kashmir Invited to Record-breaking Maha Kumbh Mela

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended a formal invitation to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 26, 2024, in Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh, organized every 12 years, is expected to draw over 40 crore people, marking it as a record-breaking event. UP's representatives, including Science and Technology Minister Anil Kumar and Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari, traveled to Jammu to personally deliver the invitation to both the LG and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Danish Azad Ansari, speaking to reporters, emphasized that the invitation, directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is a gesture of goodwill to LG Sinha, CM Abdullah, and the wider community, urging their participation in the Maha Kumbh. Ansari highlighted the event as emblematic of India's rich cultural heritage and diversity, providing an opportunity to reinforce cultural ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Prayagraj to assess the preparations being made by the state government for the grand event. Minister Anil Kumar, also part of the delegation, assured that comprehensive security measures, including a seven-layer security setup, are being implemented to ensure the safety of the millions expected to attend the religious gathering. The UP government has also coordinated with Indian Railways to run special trains, facilitating smooth travel for devotees heading to the sacred event.

(With inputs from agencies.)