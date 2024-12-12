Raj Kapoor: The Original Showman of Indian Cinema

Raj Kapoor, often hailed as the original showman of Indian cinema, would have turned 100 on December 14. As an actor, director, and producer, he was instrumental in transforming the landscape of Indian movies, beginning with his first release in 1948, a year after India's independence.

Kapoor's body of work reflected the dreams and societal conflicts of his time. His movies such as 'Awara' and 'Shree 420' remain classics, while others like 'Bobby' and 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' were groundbreaking blockbusters of their era. His influence extended beyond India, especially with films that resonated globally.

Famed for his melodious soundtracks, Kapoor collaborated with top music talent, crafting songs that remain popular today. Despite facing controversies, Raj Kapoor's legacy as a cinematic visionary endures, illustrating his unique ability to blend narrative, music, and visual spectacle.

