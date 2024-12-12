Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: A Grand Vision for Cultural Unity

Bihar's leaders received invitations for Mahakumbh 2025, a grand religious event set to be held in Prayagraj. This year promises unmatched grandeur with extensive arrangements to greet millions of pilgrims. Key features include eco-friendly initiatives, healthcare services, smart parking, and enhanced crowd management aimed at making it an exemplary cultural gathering.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has extended invitations to Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025. Slated to commence in January in Prayagraj, the event is touted as a massive religious congregation celebrating India's rich cultural unity.

At a press conference, UP Ministers Rakesh Sachan and Daya Shankar Singh emphasized the Mahakumbh's unparalleled scale, as they outlined meticulous plans to accommodate over 450 million attendees. The event is set to exhibit grandeur like never before, thanks to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Among the standout features are the eco-friendly and technologically advanced arrangements, including a plastic-free pledge, comprehensive healthcare, smart parking facilities, and enhanced crowd management infrastructure, such as a new riverfront modeled after Mumbai's Marine Drive.

