In 2034, soccer enthusiasts visiting Saudi Arabia for the World Cup will encounter a curated experience that may not reflect the nation's true conditions, a Saudi rights activist noted. Concerns have been raised about the event creating an isolated 'bubble,' masking ongoing human rights issues.
FIFA, after confirming Saudi Arabia's hosting rights, is under global scrutiny to foster positive change. Human rights groups worry about the safety of migrant workers involved in World Cup preparations and the country's restrictive laws concerning women and LGBTQ+ rights.
Despite official claims of modernization, activists argue Saudi Arabia remains a police state under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose influence played a role in securing the hosting without competition. European support came after assurances of safe environments for all fans, including LGBTQ+ patrons.
