Gukesh's Strategic Triumph: India Celebrates Youngest Chess World Champion
18-year-old D Gukesh made history as the youngest World Chess Champion by defeating Ding Liren in the 2024 FIDE Championship. Congratulatory messages, including from Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, celebrated this feat as a testament to his passion, hard work, and the future of Indian chess.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:09 IST
- India
D Gukesh, at 18, became the youngest world chess champion after successfully defeating Ding Liren in the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship final.
Prominent Indian political figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge extended their congratulations, highlighting Gukesh's exceptional dedication and perseverance, which has brought pride to India.
This monumental victory marks a new chapter in Indian chess, with Gukesh becoming only the second Indian player after Viswanathan Anand to claim the world title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
