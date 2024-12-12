Gukesh's Strategic Triumph: India Celebrates Youngest Chess World Champion

D Gukesh, at 18, became the youngest world chess champion after successfully defeating Ding Liren in the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship final.

Prominent Indian political figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge extended their congratulations, highlighting Gukesh's exceptional dedication and perseverance, which has brought pride to India.

This monumental victory marks a new chapter in Indian chess, with Gukesh becoming only the second Indian player after Viswanathan Anand to claim the world title.

(With inputs from agencies.)