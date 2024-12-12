Bihar Politicians Invited to Grand Mahakumbh 2025 Event by UP Ministers
Bihar Governor and Chief Minister were invited by Uttar Pradesh ministers to the Mahakumbh 2025 religious event in Prayagraj. The event, promising grandeur and cultural unity, includes eco-friendly initiatives and enhanced infrastructure for pilgrims. RJD leader Lalu Prasad was also extended an invitation.
- Country:
- India
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has extended invitations to Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the Mahakumbh scheduled to begin in January 2025 in Prayagraj. The event, a month-long congregation, aims to be a global symbol of India's cultural unity.
Rakesh Sachan and Daya Shankar Singh, ministers from Uttar Pradesh, traveled to Patna to personally invite Bihar's political figures, including RJD president Lalu Prasad. The ministers outlined the extensive preparations underway, highlighting efforts to surpass previous Mahakumbh events in scale and inclusivity.
With a focus on sustainability, the Mahakumbh 2025 will boast facilities like smart parking for five lakh vehicles, comprehensive healthcare services, and a plastic-free pledge. Organizers have transformed a 15.25-km riverfront, adopting features reminiscent of Mumbai's Marine Drive, to enhance the event experience for over 450 million expected attendees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over Constitutional Integrity
Yogi Adityanath's On-Ground Engagements: A Floral Transformation Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025
Yogi Adityanath's Pledge: Justice for All at Janta Darshan
Yogi Adityanath's Crackdown: Zero Tolerance for Anarchy in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath Addresses Ramayan Mela, Warns Against Social Disharmony