Bihar Politicians Invited to Grand Mahakumbh 2025 Event by UP Ministers

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has extended invitations to Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the Mahakumbh scheduled to begin in January 2025 in Prayagraj. The event, a month-long congregation, aims to be a global symbol of India's cultural unity.

Rakesh Sachan and Daya Shankar Singh, ministers from Uttar Pradesh, traveled to Patna to personally invite Bihar's political figures, including RJD president Lalu Prasad. The ministers outlined the extensive preparations underway, highlighting efforts to surpass previous Mahakumbh events in scale and inclusivity.

With a focus on sustainability, the Mahakumbh 2025 will boast facilities like smart parking for five lakh vehicles, comprehensive healthcare services, and a plastic-free pledge. Organizers have transformed a 15.25-km riverfront, adopting features reminiscent of Mumbai's Marine Drive, to enhance the event experience for over 450 million expected attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)