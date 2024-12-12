Youngest Grandmaster Gukesh Stuns World with Historic Win

Left Menu

Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik criticized the quality of chess during the World Championship match, despite 18-year-old Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh becoming the youngest world chess champion. Kramnik described the match as disappointing, highlighting a significant blunder by Ding Liren that decided the title in Gukesh's favor.

Updated: 12-12-2024 21:56 IST
In a landmark achievement, 18-year-old Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion after defeating China's Ding Liren. However, despite this historic win, former world champion Vladimir Kramnik voiced dissatisfaction with the championship's play quality.

Kramnik's criticism centered on a crucial blunder by Liren, which he described as "childish," stating the match marked "the end of chess as we know it." His remarks follow a series of critiques about the level of play, notably after game six of the 14-game match.

As the new champion, Gukesh receives a significant portion of the $2.5 million prize purse and joins fellow Indian Viswanathan Anand in achieving global chess excellence. Gukesh's victory also surpasses Garry Kasparov's record as the youngest world champion at 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

