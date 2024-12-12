Left Menu

PM Modi's Prayagraj Visit Prepares for Record-Setting Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Prayagraj, preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 are in full swing. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized safety, comfort, and spiritual significance for the expected 40 crore attendees. Enhancements include AI-powered hospital support and improved facilities for women pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:00 IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed extensive preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025. This grand gathering, held every 12 years, anticipates over 40 crore devotees attending from January 13 to February 26, marking it as a record-breaking event.

Ensuring the safety and comfort of female pilgrims, special arrangements have been prioritized, as stated in an official announcement. CM Adityanath led an exhaustive ground inspection, highlighting key locations such as Mahakumbh Nagar and the Sangam Nose, set for Prime Minister Modi's rituals.

The provisional 100-bed hospital, showcasing AI advancements, received the CM's approval during his visit, emphasizing adequate staffing and services. New floating jetties adorned with flowers and structured facilities for ritual practices are being put in place to maintain the Ganga's sanctity and enhance the spiritual experience for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

