Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh: Youngest World Chess Champion
D Gukesh, an Indian Grandmaster, became the youngest world chess champion at 18, defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive match held in Singapore. He was congratulated by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and other political leaders for this remarkable achievement.
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has etched his name in the annals of chess history by becoming the youngest world chess champion at just 18. His stellar performance came to a head in Singapore, where he defeated China's formidable player, Ding Liren, in a high-stakes encounter.
Prominent leaders, including Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, were quick to offer their congratulations. Stalin highlighted Gukesh's achievement on social media, noting its impact on Chennai's reputation as a chess hub.
This victory not only underscores Gukesh's personal determination and skill but also boosts India's standing in the global chess community. The young champion continues to inspire the next generation of chess enthusiasts worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
