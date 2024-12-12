Gukesh Makes Chess History: Youngest World Champion Crowned

D Gukesh, a prodigious chess talent from Tamil Nadu, clinched the World Chess Championship on Thursday at the age of just 18, becoming the youngest-ever to hold the prestigious title. His historic win took place in Singapore, where he successfully toppled former champion Ding Liren of China.

This victory makes Gukesh the second Indian to achieve this honor, with chess legend Anand being the first. Anand, a five-time world champion, has been instrumental in Gukesh's rise, mentoring him at his academy in Chennai.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, K Kailashnathan, praised Gukesh's achievement, calling it a 'historic win' and expressing how it inspires confidence among the younger generation. He commended Gukesh's persistent efforts and top-notch coaching for contributing to this record-breaking success.

(With inputs from agencies.)