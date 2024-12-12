Preservation Quandary: 18 Heritage Monuments in Peril

The Indian Parliament was informed on Thursday that 18 protected monuments are currently 'not in a good state of preservation.' This revelation came from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) after conducting a survey through its field offices.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat responded to a Rajya Sabha inquiry, detailing the challenges faced by the ASI, including the significant pressures of rapid urbanization. This follows the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) 2013 report stating that 92 protected monuments were missing, although 74 have been found since.

With over 3,690 ancient monuments under national protection, the government has outlined protocols for monument inspection. This includes regular checks by ASI officials and actions against unauthorized constructions, adhering to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

(With inputs from agencies.)