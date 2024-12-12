Left Menu

Preservation Quandary: 18 Heritage Monuments in Peril

The Indian government reported to the Parliament that 18 protected monuments are 'not in good state of preservation,' with rapid urbanization cited as a major challenge. The Archaeological Survey of India faces difficulties in maintaining these sites, sparking concerns over the impact on cultural heritage and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:41 IST
Preservation Quandary: 18 Heritage Monuments in Peril
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Parliament was informed on Thursday that 18 protected monuments are currently 'not in a good state of preservation.' This revelation came from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) after conducting a survey through its field offices.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat responded to a Rajya Sabha inquiry, detailing the challenges faced by the ASI, including the significant pressures of rapid urbanization. This follows the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) 2013 report stating that 92 protected monuments were missing, although 74 have been found since.

With over 3,690 ancient monuments under national protection, the government has outlined protocols for monument inspection. This includes regular checks by ASI officials and actions against unauthorized constructions, adhering to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024