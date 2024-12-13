Left Menu

Belarus Cracks Down on Dissent: Journalists Arrested

Seven journalists from Intex-Press in Belarus have been arrested by authorities as part of a crackdown on dissent before the January elections. This move marks the largest group arrest in a year and underscores stringent measures to silence independent voices under President Lukashenko's regime.

Belarusian authorities have arrested seven journalists affiliated with an independent regional news outlet, escalating their crackdown on dissent under the leadership of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. This follows the arrest of Uladzimir Yanukevich and his team at Intex-Press, based in Baranavichy, charged with supporting extremist activities.

The detentions are a strategic move to quell independent journalism ahead of January's elections, where Lukashenko seeks a seventh term. Andrei Bastunets, leader of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, highlighted this as the largest group arrest in a year within the media sector. The association noted that authorities target journalists suspected of disloyalty.

Belarus responded harshly to protests following the contested 2020 election results, which extended Lukashenko's rule. Independent media, including Intex-Press, faced severe repression, with 42 journalists currently jailed. Reporters Without Borders ranks Belarus fourth globally for the number of incarcerated journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

