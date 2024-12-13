Remembering P Balachandrakumar: From Director to Whistleblower

P Balachandrakumar, a noted Malayalam film director and a central witness in the infamous 2017 actress assault case in Kerala, has passed away. Film industry sources confirmed his death occurred early Friday morning.

He succumbed to multiple health challenges at Dr KM Cherian Institute of Medical Science Hospital in Chengannur, where he was admitted for kidney-related issues. Balachandrakumar's longtime friend and actor Prakash Bare announced the somber news on Facebook, highlighting his long battle with illness and injustice.

The director was instrumental in implicating renowned actor Dileep in the high-profile case by alleging his possession of incriminating visuals and attempts to influence witness testimonies. His revelations led to renewed investigations, shaking the foundations of the film industry. In a recent development, Balachandrakumar's wife, Sheeba, pleaded for financial help to manage his escalating medical expenses.

