Remembering P Balachandrakumar: From Director to Whistleblower
Malayalam director P Balachandrakumar, a pivotal witness in a 2017 assault case, passed away from kidney ailment complications. Notably, he provided crucial testimony against actor Dileep in the case. His disclosures initiated further investigations and highlighted the influence and misconduct within the film industry.
P Balachandrakumar, a noted Malayalam film director and a central witness in the infamous 2017 actress assault case in Kerala, has passed away. Film industry sources confirmed his death occurred early Friday morning.
He succumbed to multiple health challenges at Dr KM Cherian Institute of Medical Science Hospital in Chengannur, where he was admitted for kidney-related issues. Balachandrakumar's longtime friend and actor Prakash Bare announced the somber news on Facebook, highlighting his long battle with illness and injustice.
The director was instrumental in implicating renowned actor Dileep in the high-profile case by alleging his possession of incriminating visuals and attempts to influence witness testimonies. His revelations led to renewed investigations, shaking the foundations of the film industry. In a recent development, Balachandrakumar's wife, Sheeba, pleaded for financial help to manage his escalating medical expenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
