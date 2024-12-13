Left Menu

The Orangeblowfish: Leading Creativity with Natalie Lowe's Vision

The Orangeblowfish, a Shanghai-headquartered creative agency, recently won two prestigious awards, including recognition for CEO Natalie Lowe as one of Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women To Watch in 2024. The agency employs creativity to solve business problems, offering a wide array of branding solutions. Lowe's leadership and vision have significantly contributed to the agency's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:46 IST
The Orangeblowfish: Leading Creativity with Natalie Lowe's Vision
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

Award-winning creative agency The Orangeblowfish, based in Shanghai, has recently added two notable accolades to its collection. CEO and Co-Founder Natalie Lowe earned a spot on Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women To Watch Asia Pacific 2024 list, showcasing her leadership and influence in the industry.

On December 6, 2024, the agency also clinched a Bronze award for the Campaign Asia-Pacific's Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year 2024, replicating its success from 2022. Founded over a decade ago by Lowe and Siu Tang, the agency brings a 'creativity unleashed' approach to both local and international brands.

The Orangeblowfish is celebrated for its extraordinary creative deliverables, including projects for high-profile brands like Moxy Hotel and Arc'teryx. Tang, recently named a Peak Performer Influencer, emphasized the strategic importance of personalizing brand interactions for Chinese consumers. The agency thrives on translating global brand narratives into experiences that resonate with its target audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024