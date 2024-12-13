The Orangeblowfish: Leading Creativity with Natalie Lowe's Vision

Award-winning creative agency The Orangeblowfish, based in Shanghai, has recently added two notable accolades to its collection. CEO and Co-Founder Natalie Lowe earned a spot on Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women To Watch Asia Pacific 2024 list, showcasing her leadership and influence in the industry.

On December 6, 2024, the agency also clinched a Bronze award for the Campaign Asia-Pacific's Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year 2024, replicating its success from 2022. Founded over a decade ago by Lowe and Siu Tang, the agency brings a 'creativity unleashed' approach to both local and international brands.

The Orangeblowfish is celebrated for its extraordinary creative deliverables, including projects for high-profile brands like Moxy Hotel and Arc'teryx. Tang, recently named a Peak Performer Influencer, emphasized the strategic importance of personalizing brand interactions for Chinese consumers. The agency thrives on translating global brand narratives into experiences that resonate with its target audience.

