The Orangeblowfish: Leading Creativity with Natalie Lowe's Vision
The Orangeblowfish, a Shanghai-headquartered creative agency, recently won two prestigious awards, including recognition for CEO Natalie Lowe as one of Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women To Watch in 2024. The agency employs creativity to solve business problems, offering a wide array of branding solutions. Lowe's leadership and vision have significantly contributed to the agency's success.
- Country:
- China
Award-winning creative agency The Orangeblowfish, based in Shanghai, has recently added two notable accolades to its collection. CEO and Co-Founder Natalie Lowe earned a spot on Campaign Asia-Pacific's Women To Watch Asia Pacific 2024 list, showcasing her leadership and influence in the industry.
On December 6, 2024, the agency also clinched a Bronze award for the Campaign Asia-Pacific's Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year 2024, replicating its success from 2022. Founded over a decade ago by Lowe and Siu Tang, the agency brings a 'creativity unleashed' approach to both local and international brands.
The Orangeblowfish is celebrated for its extraordinary creative deliverables, including projects for high-profile brands like Moxy Hotel and Arc'teryx. Tang, recently named a Peak Performer Influencer, emphasized the strategic importance of personalizing brand interactions for Chinese consumers. The agency thrives on translating global brand narratives into experiences that resonate with its target audience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Grassroots Innovators Shine at Honey Bee Network Awards
Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights Importance of Science Journalism at Dr Mangalam Swaminathan National Awards 2024
FICCI India Sports Awards 2024: Celebrating Champions of Excellence
Starry Triumphs at the 5th Filmfare OTT Awards
Triumph for Indian Films at Asia Pacific Screen Awards