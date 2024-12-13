Left Menu

Brilliance Unveiled: Indian Film Shines Globally

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's debut feature 'All We Imagine As Light' has received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 30th Critics Choice Awards. The film, which was also nominated at the Golden Globes, follows the lives of two nurses in Mumbai. It marks a landmark achievement for Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:12 IST
Brilliance Unveiled: Indian Film Shines Globally
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's debut project, 'All We Imagine As Light,' has garnered a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the esteemed 30th Critics Choice Awards.

The announcement came from the Critics Choice Association (CCA) on Thursday, spotlighting the film alongside competitors from France, Latvia, Ireland, Brazil, and Germany.

This achievement adds to the film's accolades, including nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and celebrating a Grand Prix win at the Cannes Film Festival. The heartfelt narrative of two nurses navigating life's choices in Mumbai has captivated audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024