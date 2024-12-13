Brilliance Unveiled: Indian Film Shines Globally

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's debut project, 'All We Imagine As Light,' has garnered a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the esteemed 30th Critics Choice Awards.

The announcement came from the Critics Choice Association (CCA) on Thursday, spotlighting the film alongside competitors from France, Latvia, Ireland, Brazil, and Germany.

This achievement adds to the film's accolades, including nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and celebrating a Grand Prix win at the Cannes Film Festival. The heartfelt narrative of two nurses navigating life's choices in Mumbai has captivated audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)