Raj Kapoor: The Visionary Showman of Indian Cinema

Raj Kapoor, a name synonymous with the golden era of Indian cinema, would have celebrated his 100th birthday this December. Known as the original showman, Kapoor's films captured the evolving spirit of India post-independence, blending social themes with entertainment.

Starting his illustrious journey at 24 with 'Aag,' he quickly rose to prominence, crafting classics like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420.' These films not only entertained but also mirrored societal dreams and conflicts, marking his unique vision and artistic prowess.

Despite setbacks like 'Mera Naam Joker,' now hailed as a classic, Kapoor's legacy endures through his innovative storytelling and melodious soundtracks. His influence extended beyond acting to directing and producing, solidifying his role as a pioneer in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)