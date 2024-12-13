Madras High Court Reverses Injunction, Clears Path for T M Krishna's Award
The Madras High Court overturned a previous injunction stopping the Music Academy from awarding the T M Krishna the MS Subbulakshmi award. The appeal was submitted by the Academy after a single judge restricted the award due to allegations from V Srinivasan, Subbulakshmi's grandson, against Krishna over derogatory social media comments.
The Madras High Court has annulled an interim injunction that prevented the awarding of the prestigious M S Subbulakshmi title to the well-known Carnatic music singer, T M Krishna. This marks a significant victory for the Music Academy, which had filed an appeal against the initial decision.
In a clear move, a division bench of Justices S S Sundar and P Dhanabal supported the Music Academy's appeal, challenging the earlier ruling delivered by Justice G. Jayachandran on November 19, 2024. Jayachandran had initially restrained the Academy from using Subbulakshmi's name in the award to Krishna.
The injunction was rooted in a lawsuit filed by V Srinivasan, Subbulakshmi's grandson, who argued that Krishna had made damaging statements about his grandmother on social media. Despite these allegations, the High Court's decision now allows the award to proceed unhindered, celebrating Krishna’s contributions to Carnatic music.
