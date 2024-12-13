Left Menu

Madras High Court Reverses Injunction, Clears Path for T M Krishna's Award

The Madras High Court overturned a previous injunction stopping the Music Academy from awarding the T M Krishna the MS Subbulakshmi award. The appeal was submitted by the Academy after a single judge restricted the award due to allegations from V Srinivasan, Subbulakshmi's grandson, against Krishna over derogatory social media comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:31 IST
Madras High Court Reverses Injunction, Clears Path for T M Krishna's Award
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has annulled an interim injunction that prevented the awarding of the prestigious M S Subbulakshmi title to the well-known Carnatic music singer, T M Krishna. This marks a significant victory for the Music Academy, which had filed an appeal against the initial decision.

In a clear move, a division bench of Justices S S Sundar and P Dhanabal supported the Music Academy's appeal, challenging the earlier ruling delivered by Justice G. Jayachandran on November 19, 2024. Jayachandran had initially restrained the Academy from using Subbulakshmi's name in the award to Krishna.

The injunction was rooted in a lawsuit filed by V Srinivasan, Subbulakshmi's grandson, who argued that Krishna had made damaging statements about his grandmother on social media. Despite these allegations, the High Court's decision now allows the award to proceed unhindered, celebrating Krishna’s contributions to Carnatic music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024