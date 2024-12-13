Gukesh's Unprecedented Triumph: Youngest World Chess Champion

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a ₹5 crore reward for D Gukesh after he made history by becoming the youngest World Chess Champion. Gukesh, 18, from Chennai, defeated titleholder Ding Liren in the final game in Singapore. His victory puts him in the company of legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:23 IST
D Gukesh, the emerging chess prodigy from Chennai, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at the tender age of 18. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin applauded this historic feat by announcing a ₹5 crore cash prize for his extraordinary achievement.

Gukesh defeated reigning champion Ding Liren of China in the 14th and final game of the intense title match in Singapore, thus securing an overall score of 7.5 points against Liren's 6.5. This accomplishment not only added another chapter to India's chess glory but also brought immense pride to the nation.

The grandmaster now joins the esteemed Viswanathan Anand, who previously held the world crown five times. In addition to the prestigious title, Gukesh will receive a substantial amount of USD 1.3 million from the total prize pot. His victory promises to inspire future generations of chess enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

