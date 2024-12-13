Left Menu

Nani Defends Allu Arjun Amid Tragedy at 'Pushpa 2' Event

Telugu actor Nani expressed support for Allu Arjun following Arjun's arrest related to a tragic incident at a 'Pushpa 2' promotional event. A woman died, and her son was injured in a crowd surge. Nani criticized authorities' attention on celebrities, urging better safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:54 IST
Nani Defends Allu Arjun Amid Tragedy at 'Pushpa 2' Event
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu actor Nani stepped forward on Friday to support Allu Arjun, who was detained following a tragic incident that occurred during a promotional event for the film 'Pushpa 2'. The event resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman while her eight-year-old son remains hospitalized.

Earlier, Allu Arjun was taken into custody under intensive security arrangements from his residence to the Chikkadpally police station. The arrest was in connection with the woman's death during a fan gathering at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

Nani, voicing his opinion on social media platform X, criticized the disproportionate attention given by media and authorities to celebrities over regular citizens, stating it was a societal issue. He emphasized the incident's unfortunate nature and called for improved safety measures in future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024