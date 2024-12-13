Nani Defends Allu Arjun Amid Tragedy at 'Pushpa 2' Event
Telugu actor Nani expressed support for Allu Arjun following Arjun's arrest related to a tragic incident at a 'Pushpa 2' promotional event. A woman died, and her son was injured in a crowd surge. Nani criticized authorities' attention on celebrities, urging better safety measures.
Telugu actor Nani stepped forward on Friday to support Allu Arjun, who was detained following a tragic incident that occurred during a promotional event for the film 'Pushpa 2'. The event resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman while her eight-year-old son remains hospitalized.
Earlier, Allu Arjun was taken into custody under intensive security arrangements from his residence to the Chikkadpally police station. The arrest was in connection with the woman's death during a fan gathering at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.
Nani, voicing his opinion on social media platform X, criticized the disproportionate attention given by media and authorities to celebrities over regular citizens, stating it was a societal issue. He emphasized the incident's unfortunate nature and called for improved safety measures in future events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
