Telangana HC Grants Bail to Actor Allu Arjun

In a significant legal development, the Telangana High Court on Friday granted interim bail to popular actor Allu Arjun. He was detained by city police earlier in the day in connection with a woman's death during the screening of his film 'Pushpa 2' last week.

The court's decision came shortly after a local court had placed Arjun on a 14-day judicial remand, a move that led to his transfer to Chanchalguda Jail under stringent security measures.

The case has generated substantial public interest, as fans eagerly follow updates on the legal proceedings involving the actor.

(With inputs from agencies.)