Telangana HC Grants Bail to Actor Allu Arjun
The Telangana High Court granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun after he was arrested in connection with a woman's death during a screening of his film 'Pushpa 2'. Earlier, a local court had remanded him to custody for 14 days, sending him to Chanchalguda Jail.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:55 IST
In a significant legal development, the Telangana High Court on Friday granted interim bail to popular actor Allu Arjun. He was detained by city police earlier in the day in connection with a woman's death during the screening of his film 'Pushpa 2' last week.
The court's decision came shortly after a local court had placed Arjun on a 14-day judicial remand, a move that led to his transfer to Chanchalguda Jail under stringent security measures.
The case has generated substantial public interest, as fans eagerly follow updates on the legal proceedings involving the actor.
