Left Menu

Join the International Big Cat Alliance: A Call for Compassion and Conservation

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav encourages nations to join the International Big Cat Alliance, emphasizing compassion, coexistence, and sustainability in big cat conservation. Drawing on Indian cultural and spiritual values, he stresses community engagement and global cooperation for sustainable environmental solutions. The alliance has 27 member countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:08 IST
Join the International Big Cat Alliance: A Call for Compassion and Conservation
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav called on countries to join the International Big Cat Alliance, advocating for compassion, coexistence, and sustainability to protect big cats.

As part of a global initiative, the IBCA strives for the conservation of iconic and endangered big cat species like tigers, lions, leopards, and cheetahs. Speaking at an IBCA event, Yadav highlighted India's culturally rooted environmental policies and practices based on ancient scriptures.

He emphasized India's heritage of compassion towards wildlife, drawing from texts like the Vedas, and the integral role of tribal and nomadic communities in ecological preservation. Stressing global cooperation and grassroots participation, Yadav positioned India as a model for sustainable development and urged collective global responsibility for big cat conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024