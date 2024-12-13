Join the International Big Cat Alliance: A Call for Compassion and Conservation

Union Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav called on countries to join the International Big Cat Alliance, advocating for compassion, coexistence, and sustainability to protect big cats.

As part of a global initiative, the IBCA strives for the conservation of iconic and endangered big cat species like tigers, lions, leopards, and cheetahs. Speaking at an IBCA event, Yadav highlighted India's culturally rooted environmental policies and practices based on ancient scriptures.

He emphasized India's heritage of compassion towards wildlife, drawing from texts like the Vedas, and the integral role of tribal and nomadic communities in ecological preservation. Stressing global cooperation and grassroots participation, Yadav positioned India as a model for sustainable development and urged collective global responsibility for big cat conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)