The Bibi Files: An Unflinching Look at Netanyahu's Legal Quagmire

Veteran filmmaker Alex Gibney, renowned for tackling intricate issues, shifts focus to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 'The Bibi Files.' The documentary unveils over 1,000 hours of leaked police interviews related to Netanyahu's corruption case. The film's compelling timing coincides with Netanyahu taking the stand in court amid political turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Veteran filmmaker Alex Gibney, celebrated for addressing complex and controversial topics, has turned his lens on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a new documentary titled 'The Bibi Files.' The film emerges from an unexpected leak over 1,000 hours of police interrogations concerning the corruption allegations against Netanyahu.

Gibney, collaborating with Israeli journalist Raviv Drucker and director Alexis Bloom, releases the film at a pivotal moment as Netanyahu faces trial. Despite legal hurdles preventing its showing in Israel, 'The Bibi Files' has already made waves through social media and VPN bypassing, capturing public interest amid Netanyahu's legal and political challenges.

As Netanyahu testifies, claiming the accusations are absurd, the film emphasizes the high-profile corruption cases involving cigars, champagne, and media manipulation. Despite differing public opinions, directors argue that the documentary invites critical reflection on the prime minister's longstanding influence and its implications for Israel's policy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

