Lula's Return: Rebounding From Health Setbacks

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made his first public appearance in an Instagram video after being hospitalized earlier this week. The video shows him walking, signaling a step forward in his recovery.

At 79, Lula faced a health scare that required two surgeries to relieve and prevent cranial bleeding. These issues arose from a fall at his home in late October.

The incident has stirred political discourse, as analysts speculate about the impact on his party's future leadership plans should his health impede a 2026 run. Despite fears, his spokesman dismissed concerns over his re-election ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)