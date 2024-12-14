Left Menu

Lula's Return: Rebounding From Health Setbacks

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was seen walking for the first time in a video following his recent hospitalization. The 79-year-old underwent two surgeries to prevent bleeding due to a fall. His latest health issues have sparked speculation about his political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 01:05 IST
President

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made his first public appearance in an Instagram video after being hospitalized earlier this week. The video shows him walking, signaling a step forward in his recovery.

At 79, Lula faced a health scare that required two surgeries to relieve and prevent cranial bleeding. These issues arose from a fall at his home in late October.

The incident has stirred political discourse, as analysts speculate about the impact on his party's future leadership plans should his health impede a 2026 run. Despite fears, his spokesman dismissed concerns over his re-election ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

