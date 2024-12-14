Left Menu

Jashn-e-Rekhta: Reviving Urdu with a Cultural Festivity

Jashn-e-Rekhta is an annual festival celebrating the Urdu language and culture. Founded by Sanjiv Saraf in 2015, it has grown significantly, attracting diverse audiences through a mix of literature, popular content, and eclectic art forms. The event hosts poets, musicians, and actors, drawing increasing crowds each year.

Updated: 14-12-2024 19:15 IST
Jashn-e-Rekhta, the annual festival dedicated to celebrating the Urdu language, has opened its doors to audiences of all ages, drawing crowds through its unique blend of literature and popular content, according to its founder Sanjiv Saraf.

The event, which started at the India International Centre in 2015, has grown to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium due to its increasing popularity, featuring a diverse range of art forms including ghazals, Sufi music, qawwali, and curated discussions.

With notable artists and scholars gracing its stages, Jashn-e-Rekhta continues to broaden its reach, recording impressive attendance figures and plans to accommodate even more attendees in the future.

