Karthik Criticizes Chinnaswamy Pitch for Hampering RCB's Batting

Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor Dinesh Karthik has aired his concerns regarding the challenging pitch conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. Despite requesting a batsman-friendly surface, RCB struggled on a sluggish deck in their home games, impacting their performance significantly.

With two home losses to their name against formidable teams like Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, Karthik believes that the difficult pitch has stripped RCB of the anticipated home-ground advantage. The mentor emphasized the need for high-scoring games in T20 cricket, which keeps all stakeholders, including broadcasters and fans, entertained.

Karthik aims to discuss improvements with the stadium's curator. Highlighting the challenges faced by batters, he mentioned that unpredictable weather, including missed dew and unexpected rain, further influenced pitch conditions during matches.

