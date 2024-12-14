Left Menu

Telangana Tensions: Congress Defends Involvement in Cinema and Governance

Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud asserts that legal procedures are underway regarding the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, emphasizing Congress's positive stance towards cinema icons. He criticizes BJP's stance on the issue and mentions potential legal actions against BRS leader K T Rama Rao for alleged misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:06 IST
Telangana Tensions: Congress Defends Involvement in Cinema and Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of legal proceedings involving top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud reaffirmed that the law is being adhered to. Goud clarified that the Congress party maintains a supportive attitude toward film icons and refuted negative claims by BJP leaders.

Goud remarked on Congress's historical role in nurturing the Telugu film industry's move to Hyderabad, highlighting past Congress chief ministers' contributions. He expressed concerns over BJP critiques of the Congress's handling of Allu Arjun's arrest, which was linked to an incident at a 'Pushpa 2' premiere.

Additionally, Goud commented on possible legal actions against BRS leader K T Rama Rao for suspected irregularities in organizing a Formula-E race, citing a request being made to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for formal investigation approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024