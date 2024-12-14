Telangana Tensions: Congress Defends Involvement in Cinema and Governance

In the midst of legal proceedings involving top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud reaffirmed that the law is being adhered to. Goud clarified that the Congress party maintains a supportive attitude toward film icons and refuted negative claims by BJP leaders.

Goud remarked on Congress's historical role in nurturing the Telugu film industry's move to Hyderabad, highlighting past Congress chief ministers' contributions. He expressed concerns over BJP critiques of the Congress's handling of Allu Arjun's arrest, which was linked to an incident at a 'Pushpa 2' premiere.

Additionally, Goud commented on possible legal actions against BRS leader K T Rama Rao for suspected irregularities in organizing a Formula-E race, citing a request being made to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for formal investigation approval.

