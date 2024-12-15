Left Menu

Virtual Concert Sparks Arrest: Iranian Singer Detained

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmady, 27, was arrested after performing a virtual concert on YouTube without a hijab. Her performance, viewed over 1.4 million times, was condemned by authorities due to its violation of Islamic laws and cultural norms. Ahmady and two musicians remain in custody.

Updated: 15-12-2024 00:50 IST
Iranian authorities have taken Parastoo Ahmady, a 27-year-old singer, into custody after she performed a virtual concert on YouTube without wearing a hijab. The concert, now viewed over 1.4 million times, has sparked controversy due to its defiance of strict Islamic dress codes and traditional cultural norms.

Ahmady was arrested in Sari City, located in the northern province of Mazandaran. Her lawyer, Milad Panahipour, expressed confusion about the charges and the circumstances of her detention, as well as those of two musicians arrested in Tehran, Soheil Faghih Nasiri and Ehsan Beiraghdar.

The incident has echoes of recent protests in Iran, particularly following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini after her detention for allegedly flouting hijab rules. The authorities' recent change in tone suggests a potential crackdown on challenges to Islamic law and cultural expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

