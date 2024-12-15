Star Struck: Tragedy at Indian Film Premiere

Renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun was taken into police custody following a tragic incident at a film premiere last week. The event resulted in the death of a female fan and serious injury to her son, attributable to the fervent crowd's reaction to the actor's unexpected appearance.

The premiere, held on December 4th in Hyderabad, turned into chaos as the massive gathering of Allu Arjun's admirers tried to catch a glimpse of the star, highlighting the intense devotion film stars receive in the regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The incident has sparked discussions about crowd control and safety at high-profile events, where celebrities' presence can incite overwhelming responses from fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)