Left Menu

Jim Carrey Teases Return to 'The Mask'

Comedy legend Jim Carrey expresses interest in reprising his role from the 1994 film 'The Mask', emphasizing it must be based on the right idea. Known for his selective projects, Carrey entertains the possibility of a comeback if inspired by a compelling concept.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:26 IST
Jim Carrey Teases Return to 'The Mask'
Jim Carrey
  • Country:
  • United States

Comedy icon Jim Carrey reveals his interest in revisiting his iconic role as the whimsical green-faced trickster from the classic 1994 film 'The Mask'.

In a conversation with Comicbook.com, Carrey emphasized the importance of the right concept before considering a return, dismissing monetary motives in favor of inspirational opportunities. Directed by Chuck Russell, 'The Mask' originally saw Carrey's character, Stanley Ipkiss, undergo a superhero transformation after donning a magical mask.

The actor hinted at potential projects, noting the importance of creative inspiration over financial gain, as he navigates selective career choices, including his upcoming performance in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' as Doctor Eggman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024