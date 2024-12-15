Jim Carrey Teases Return to 'The Mask'

Comedy icon Jim Carrey reveals his interest in revisiting his iconic role as the whimsical green-faced trickster from the classic 1994 film 'The Mask'.

In a conversation with Comicbook.com, Carrey emphasized the importance of the right concept before considering a return, dismissing monetary motives in favor of inspirational opportunities. Directed by Chuck Russell, 'The Mask' originally saw Carrey's character, Stanley Ipkiss, undergo a superhero transformation after donning a magical mask.

The actor hinted at potential projects, noting the importance of creative inspiration over financial gain, as he navigates selective career choices, including his upcoming performance in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' as Doctor Eggman.

