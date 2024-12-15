Honoring Potti Sriramulu: Legacy of Sacrifice and Governance in Andhra Pradesh

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to Potti Sriramulu, a revered freedom fighter whose sacrifice was instrumental in the creation of the Telugu-speaking state of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at Tummallapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, Naidu lauded the martyr, whose 58-day fast led to Andhra Pradesh's formation from the Madras state in 1952.

Naidu emphasized that the TDP-led NDA government is inspired by Sriramulu's relentless spirit to deliver good governance. He highlighted Sriramulu's dual fight for freedom and Dalit rights, urging Telugu people to champion his legacy by establishing a Telugu university and commemorating his contributions.

Further plans include the grand commemoration of Sriramulu's 125th birth anniversary on March 16 with a memorial at Amaravati. Naidu also called upon the populace to honor other legendary figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, and NT Rama Rao, reinforcing the importance of remembering and building on their legacies.

