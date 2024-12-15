Left Menu

Ann Hui: Legacy in Celluloid

Veteran Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui expressed delight upon receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala. Known for her exploration of themes such as history, migration, and identity, Hui highlighted cinema's role in reflecting society and preserving history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:25 IST
Ann Hui: Legacy in Celluloid
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Ann Hui from Hong Kong expressed immense joy upon receiving the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 24) held this year. During an engaging interaction with festival delegates, Hui shared her enthusiasm about attending the event.

With an illustrious career spanning four decades, Hui has delved into themes such as the history of Hong Kong, migration, and identity crises. Despite her extensive experience, she mentioned that keeping pace with the rapid evolution in cinematic trends, such as science fiction and thrillers, presents a challenge.

Stressing cinema's function as a reflection of societal changes and human nature, Hui lamented the undervaluation of art films in the current industry landscape. She emphasized the role of films and television dramas in helping audiences comprehend human behavior and societal dynamics, underscoring cinema's importance in documenting and preserving our historical context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024