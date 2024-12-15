Ann Hui: Legacy in Celluloid

Renowned filmmaker Ann Hui from Hong Kong expressed immense joy upon receiving the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 24) held this year. During an engaging interaction with festival delegates, Hui shared her enthusiasm about attending the event.

With an illustrious career spanning four decades, Hui has delved into themes such as the history of Hong Kong, migration, and identity crises. Despite her extensive experience, she mentioned that keeping pace with the rapid evolution in cinematic trends, such as science fiction and thrillers, presents a challenge.

Stressing cinema's function as a reflection of societal changes and human nature, Hui lamented the undervaluation of art films in the current industry landscape. She emphasized the role of films and television dramas in helping audiences comprehend human behavior and societal dynamics, underscoring cinema's importance in documenting and preserving our historical context.

(With inputs from agencies.)