Sabarimala Temple Sees Surge in Devotees and Revenue

Over 22 lakh Ayyappa devotees visited Sabarimala, showing an increase of 4.51 lakh from the previous year. The temple's revenue rose by Rs 22.76 crore, reaching Rs 163.89 crore. Notably, revenue from prasadam sales and offerings saw significant growth, attributed to improved pilgrim facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:33 IST
  • India

A growing number of Ayyappa devotees are flocking to the Sabarimala Temple this year. According to the Travancore Devaswom Board president, P S Prashanth, over 22 lakh pilgrims have visited the sacred site by December 14, marking an increase of 4.51 lakh when compared to the previous year.

The financial figures echo this upward trend. Prashanth revealed that the total revenue has surged by Rs 22.76 crore, amounting to Rs 163.89 crore during the same period. Aravana sales alone contributed Rs 82.67 crore, while offerings brought in Rs 52.27 crore, both displaying notable increases from the last year.

To accommodate the influx, comprehensive facilities have been organized for pilgrims, ensuring a smooth experience. Prashanth acknowledged the collaboration of various departments, including the police force, in maintaining order and facilitating the devotional practices at Sabarimala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

