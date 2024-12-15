Sabarimala Temple Sees Surge in Devotees and Revenue

A growing number of Ayyappa devotees are flocking to the Sabarimala Temple this year. According to the Travancore Devaswom Board president, P S Prashanth, over 22 lakh pilgrims have visited the sacred site by December 14, marking an increase of 4.51 lakh when compared to the previous year.

The financial figures echo this upward trend. Prashanth revealed that the total revenue has surged by Rs 22.76 crore, amounting to Rs 163.89 crore during the same period. Aravana sales alone contributed Rs 82.67 crore, while offerings brought in Rs 52.27 crore, both displaying notable increases from the last year.

To accommodate the influx, comprehensive facilities have been organized for pilgrims, ensuring a smooth experience. Prashanth acknowledged the collaboration of various departments, including the police force, in maintaining order and facilitating the devotional practices at Sabarimala.

(With inputs from agencies.)