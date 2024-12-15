The Silent Toll: 'Nasbandi' in Maoist Ranks
The Maoist practice of mandatory vasectomy for cadres wishing to marry has profound effects. Former insurgents recount reversing the procedure post-surrender to start families. The prevalence of nasbandi was highlighted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah by surrendered cadres, who spoke about embracing mainstream life.
- Country:
- India
In the shadowy corridors of Maoist operations, 'Nasbandi' is more than a mere word. It is a mandate. Aspiring to marry, Maoist cadres find themselves under the directive of mandatory vasectomy, as enforced by the hierarchy within the CPI (Maoist) leadership.
A telling example hails from Telangana, where a former insurgent underwent the procedure before tying the knot. Years later, after laying down arms, he reversed it to fulfill his dream of fatherhood. He stands as part of a growing number who seek to rekindle family life after disengaging from militancy.
The widespread impact of this practice was underscored in an interaction with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where surrendered Maoists shared their personal journeys. Shah emphasized national rehabilitation efforts and implored remaining Naxals to embrace peace, signaling governmental support for their integration into society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
