The Silent Toll: 'Nasbandi' in Maoist Ranks

In the shadowy corridors of Maoist operations, 'Nasbandi' is more than a mere word. It is a mandate. Aspiring to marry, Maoist cadres find themselves under the directive of mandatory vasectomy, as enforced by the hierarchy within the CPI (Maoist) leadership.

A telling example hails from Telangana, where a former insurgent underwent the procedure before tying the knot. Years later, after laying down arms, he reversed it to fulfill his dream of fatherhood. He stands as part of a growing number who seek to rekindle family life after disengaging from militancy.

The widespread impact of this practice was underscored in an interaction with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where surrendered Maoists shared their personal journeys. Shah emphasized national rehabilitation efforts and implored remaining Naxals to embrace peace, signaling governmental support for their integration into society.

