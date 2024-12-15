Left Menu

The Silent Toll: 'Nasbandi' in Maoist Ranks

The Maoist practice of mandatory vasectomy for cadres wishing to marry has profound effects. Former insurgents recount reversing the procedure post-surrender to start families. The prevalence of nasbandi was highlighted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah by surrendered cadres, who spoke about embracing mainstream life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:49 IST
The Silent Toll: 'Nasbandi' in Maoist Ranks
  • Country:
  • India

In the shadowy corridors of Maoist operations, 'Nasbandi' is more than a mere word. It is a mandate. Aspiring to marry, Maoist cadres find themselves under the directive of mandatory vasectomy, as enforced by the hierarchy within the CPI (Maoist) leadership.

A telling example hails from Telangana, where a former insurgent underwent the procedure before tying the knot. Years later, after laying down arms, he reversed it to fulfill his dream of fatherhood. He stands as part of a growing number who seek to rekindle family life after disengaging from militancy.

The widespread impact of this practice was underscored in an interaction with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where surrendered Maoists shared their personal journeys. Shah emphasized national rehabilitation efforts and implored remaining Naxals to embrace peace, signaling governmental support for their integration into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024