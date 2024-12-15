International Saints Praise Maha Kumbh Arrangements

Foreign saints set to participate in next year's Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have lauded the impressive arrangements for the mega event, officials announced on Sunday. The Maha Kumbh, a religious gathering held every 12 years, will convene from January 13 to February 26, 2024.

As the event date approaches, an increasing number of saints from India and abroad are arriving in the Akhara sector. Participants in the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara's camp entry procession have expressed their admiration for the preparations, according to an official release. Among them is Yoga Mata Keiko, a Japanese follower of Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Som Giri ('Pilot Baba'), who joined several other Japanese female saints in the procession.

Keiko commended the arrangements, including air connectivity and transportation. Hema Nand Giri, a Nepalese saint and Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar, praised the involved preparations by the chief minister, who is also a saint, as a means to propagate Sanatan Dharma globally. Anjana Giri from Spain noted sanitation efforts and digital platform information access as significant improvements. Bruno Giri from France, a veteran Maha Kumbh attendee, also praised the city's festive atmosphere.

