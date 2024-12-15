Vijay Diwas: A Tribute to the Heroes of 1971
A nine-member Bangladeshi delegation, including Mukti Joddhas and armed forces officers, arrives to commemorate Vijay Diwas in Kolkata, marking the 1971 victory over Pakistan. Attendees include West Bengal's Governor and Chief Minister. Events honor war heroes, amid current unrest in Bangladesh affecting minority Hindus.
A nine-member delegation from Bangladesh, including Mukti Joddhas and active military officers, arrived in Kolkata for the Vijay Diwas celebrations, a defense official confirmed.
The annual event, attended by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, commemorates the Indian Armed Forces' 1971 victory over Pakistan, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.
Governor Bose and Banerjee will participate in various ceremonial events alongside Indian war veterans, while the backdrop of political unrest in Bangladesh casts a shadow over the celebrations.
