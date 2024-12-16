Left Menu

Vijay Diwas: A Tribute to Valor and Victory

The Congress commemorated Vijay Diwas, lauding the Indian armed forces for their valor during the 1971 war which led to Bangladesh's liberation. Party leaders highlighted the decisive leadership of then PM Indira Gandhi and honored the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces and heroes of the 1971 conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:10 IST
Vijay Diwas: A Tribute to Valor and Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Congress paid tribute to the armed forces on Vijay Diwas, marking the decisive victory against Pakistani forces in 1971. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the momentous occasion under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, commemorating the event, praised the valour and resolve of the armed forces, recalling their sacrifice and courage in liberating Bangladesh and protecting India's sovereignty.

Kharge noted the reshaping of world geography on that day in 1971 and remembered the indomitable courage of the Indian military and Mukti Bahini. The Congress, in its official statements, reiterated its gratitude to the armed forces for their pivotal role in defeating Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024