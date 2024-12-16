Vijay Diwas: A Tribute to Valor and Victory
The Congress commemorated Vijay Diwas, lauding the Indian armed forces for their valor during the 1971 war which led to Bangladesh's liberation. Party leaders highlighted the decisive leadership of then PM Indira Gandhi and honored the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces and heroes of the 1971 conflict.
On Monday, the Congress paid tribute to the armed forces on Vijay Diwas, marking the decisive victory against Pakistani forces in 1971. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the momentous occasion under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, commemorating the event, praised the valour and resolve of the armed forces, recalling their sacrifice and courage in liberating Bangladesh and protecting India's sovereignty.
Kharge noted the reshaping of world geography on that day in 1971 and remembered the indomitable courage of the Indian military and Mukti Bahini. The Congress, in its official statements, reiterated its gratitude to the armed forces for their pivotal role in defeating Pakistan.
