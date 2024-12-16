Vijay Diwas: A Tribute to Valor and Victory

On Monday, the Congress paid tribute to the armed forces on Vijay Diwas, marking the decisive victory against Pakistani forces in 1971. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the momentous occasion under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, commemorating the event, praised the valour and resolve of the armed forces, recalling their sacrifice and courage in liberating Bangladesh and protecting India's sovereignty.

Kharge noted the reshaping of world geography on that day in 1971 and remembered the indomitable courage of the Indian military and Mukti Bahini. The Congress, in its official statements, reiterated its gratitude to the armed forces for their pivotal role in defeating Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)