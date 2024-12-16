Left Menu

Thrillophilia's Journey: Merging Tradition with Tech in Indian Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent engagement with Thrillophilia CEO Chitra Gurnani Daga has highlighted the role of technology and innovation in India's tourism sector. The focus on Thrillophilia underscores the government's initiative to revolutionize tourism via startups, bridging the gap between cultural heritage and global travel markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:07 IST
Thrillophilia's Journey: Merging Tradition with Tech in Indian Tourism
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a discussion with Chitra Gurnani Daga, CEO of Thrillophilia, marking a significant step in revolutionizing India's tourism industry through technology. The meeting focused on how startups like Thrillophilia are integral to bridging India's rich cultural heritage with the global travel market.

Modi's consistent emphasis on using technology to enhance tourism potential aligns with his broader vision of a digitally empowered nation. Thrillophilia's innovative use of AI and data in curating travel experiences has caught national attention, foregrounding how technology can elevate the tourism sector.

Thrillophilia's unique model connects travelers with local artisans and cultural experiences through digital platforms. This not only transforms visitor experiences but also uplifts local communities by providing them with global visibility and sustainable economic opportunities. The conversation underscores India's potential to lead in experiential travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024