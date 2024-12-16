Thrillophilia's Journey: Merging Tradition with Tech in Indian Tourism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent engagement with Thrillophilia CEO Chitra Gurnani Daga has highlighted the role of technology and innovation in India's tourism sector. The focus on Thrillophilia underscores the government's initiative to revolutionize tourism via startups, bridging the gap between cultural heritage and global travel markets.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a discussion with Chitra Gurnani Daga, CEO of Thrillophilia, marking a significant step in revolutionizing India's tourism industry through technology. The meeting focused on how startups like Thrillophilia are integral to bridging India's rich cultural heritage with the global travel market.
Modi's consistent emphasis on using technology to enhance tourism potential aligns with his broader vision of a digitally empowered nation. Thrillophilia's innovative use of AI and data in curating travel experiences has caught national attention, foregrounding how technology can elevate the tourism sector.
Thrillophilia's unique model connects travelers with local artisans and cultural experiences through digital platforms. This not only transforms visitor experiences but also uplifts local communities by providing them with global visibility and sustainable economic opportunities. The conversation underscores India's potential to lead in experiential travel.
