Irreparable Loss: Music World Mourns Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

The music world suffered an immense loss with the passing of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described his demise as irreparable, highlighting Hussain's global influence and exceptional contributions to music.

Adityanath expressed his condolences on X, praying for Hussain's soul and strength for the grieving family and fans. Hussain was honored with the Padma Vibhushan for his immense contributions to the field.

The virtuoso, who had been admitted to a San Francisco hospital for two weeks, passed away due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His death marked the end of a remarkable 60-year career in music.

(With inputs from agencies.)