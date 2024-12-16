Farewell to a Tabla Legend: The Passing of Zakir Hussain
Jammu and Kashmir officials express deep sorrow over the passing of Zakir Hussain, a tabla maestro, at age 73 in San Francisco. Hussain's death, from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, is mourned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries, marking a significant loss in the world of music.
The music world is mourning the loss of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His death marks the end of an era for Indian classical music aficionados.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed profound grief at the loss, describing Hussain as a 'towering musical genius.' Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and veteran Congress leader Karan Singh also paid heartfelt tributes, emphasizing the vacuum left in the world of art.
Hussain's connection to Jammu was heartfelt, with long-standing ties through his father, Ustad Alla Rakha, and his association with the Dogras. Both he and the late Shiv Kumar Sharma are celebrated as great musicians from Jammu, remembered fondly by all who knew them.
