Left Menu

Farewell to a Tabla Legend: The Passing of Zakir Hussain

Jammu and Kashmir officials express deep sorrow over the passing of Zakir Hussain, a tabla maestro, at age 73 in San Francisco. Hussain's death, from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, is mourned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries, marking a significant loss in the world of music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:05 IST
Farewell to a Tabla Legend: The Passing of Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

The music world is mourning the loss of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His death marks the end of an era for Indian classical music aficionados.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed profound grief at the loss, describing Hussain as a 'towering musical genius.' Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and veteran Congress leader Karan Singh also paid heartfelt tributes, emphasizing the vacuum left in the world of art.

Hussain's connection to Jammu was heartfelt, with long-standing ties through his father, Ustad Alla Rakha, and his association with the Dogras. Both he and the late Shiv Kumar Sharma are celebrated as great musicians from Jammu, remembered fondly by all who knew them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024