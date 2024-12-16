Germany Takes Center Stage at 48th Kolkata Book Fair

The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair is gearing up to spotlight Germany as this edition's focal theme country. Organizers are eagerly awaiting government approval concerning the participation of Bangladeshi publishers. This year, the event will feature 1,000 stalls, and attendees can navigate the fairgrounds using a newly developed mobile app.

A literary meet will run from February 6 to 8, featuring prominent personalities discussing various issues. In a first for the fair, a mascot—a pair of swans—has been unveiled to mark the occasion, adding an extra layer of excitement for visitors.

The fair will kick off on January 28, running until February 9, with Germany not only as the focal theme but also represented by 20 prominent German writers. Expectations are high for increased engagement and cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)