Germany Takes Center Stage at 48th Kolkata Book Fair

The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair is set to spotlight Germany as the theme country. Although the participation of Bangladeshi publishers is pending government approval, the fair will feature 1,000 stalls, enhanced by a new mobile app. Events include a literary meet and the unveiling of a fair mascot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:17 IST
The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair is gearing up to spotlight Germany as this edition's focal theme country. Organizers are eagerly awaiting government approval concerning the participation of Bangladeshi publishers. This year, the event will feature 1,000 stalls, and attendees can navigate the fairgrounds using a newly developed mobile app.

A literary meet will run from February 6 to 8, featuring prominent personalities discussing various issues. In a first for the fair, a mascot—a pair of swans—has been unveiled to mark the occasion, adding an extra layer of excitement for visitors.

The fair will kick off on January 28, running until February 9, with Germany not only as the focal theme but also represented by 20 prominent German writers. Expectations are high for increased engagement and cultural exchange.

