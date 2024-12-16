Left Menu

Vijay Diwas: Honoring Heroes and Celebrating Courage

The 53rd Vijay Diwas was marked by the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army in Kohima, where Governor La Ganesan honored 1971 war veterans and the families of fallen soldiers. The event celebrated the 1971 victory that led to Bangladesh's creation, emphasizing unity and remembrance of soldiers' sacrifices.

Updated: 16-12-2024 21:57 IST
Vijay Diwas: Honoring Heroes and Celebrating Courage
The 53rd Vijay Diwas was marked with reverence at the Zakhama Military Station in Nagaland's Kohima, hosted by the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army. The ceremony began with a dignified wreath-laying at the Orchid War Memorial, where Governor La Ganesan paid his respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives.

The governor extended honors to veterans of the 1971 war, including tributes to the family of Captain N Kenguruse, a Kargil war hero. Veer Naris from Nagaland were also acknowledged for their sacrifices. Governor Ganesan emphasized the 1971 victory's crucial role in restoring dignity and humanity to millions, heralding peace and sovereignty through the unmatched valor of India's soldiers.

Ganesan highlighted the importance of national unity amidst challenges, calling on citizens to honor the enduring dedication of soldiers who safeguard freedom and foster the hope of a prosperous nation. He also engaged with the soldiers and their families, reinforcing the legacy of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates the surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani troops on December 16, 1971, leading to the formation of Bangladesh.

