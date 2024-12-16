Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Seeks French Investments in Defence, Education, and Cultural Ties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with French Ambassador Thierry Mathou to discuss investment opportunities. The meeting focused on forging partnerships in defence, education, and cultural sectors. Both parties agreed to strengthen their trade and cultural ties, with emphasis on smart cities and historical preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh Seeks French Investments in Defence, Education, and Cultural Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in high-level discussions with a French delegation led by Ambassador Thierry Mathou. The talks centered on potential investments in the state's defence, pharma, and education sectors, as outlined in an official statement.

The meeting saw Adityanath extending an invitation for French companies to venture into the state's promising regions, such as NCR and Bundelkhand. Ambassador Mathou, in response, highlighted the value of enhancing trade and cultural partnerships between Uttar Pradesh and France.

Discussions also covered collaborative efforts on IT corridors, smart cities, and cultural development. Adityanath emphasized the preservation of ancient manuscripts at Sampurnanand University in Varanasi, reinforcing the importance of educational and cultural collaboration. Both delegations committed to bolstering cooperation in education, culture, and trade sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024