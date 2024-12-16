Uttar Pradesh Seeks French Investments in Defence, Education, and Cultural Ties
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with French Ambassador Thierry Mathou to discuss investment opportunities. The meeting focused on forging partnerships in defence, education, and cultural sectors. Both parties agreed to strengthen their trade and cultural ties, with emphasis on smart cities and historical preservation.
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in high-level discussions with a French delegation led by Ambassador Thierry Mathou. The talks centered on potential investments in the state's defence, pharma, and education sectors, as outlined in an official statement.
The meeting saw Adityanath extending an invitation for French companies to venture into the state's promising regions, such as NCR and Bundelkhand. Ambassador Mathou, in response, highlighted the value of enhancing trade and cultural partnerships between Uttar Pradesh and France.
Discussions also covered collaborative efforts on IT corridors, smart cities, and cultural development. Adityanath emphasized the preservation of ancient manuscripts at Sampurnanand University in Varanasi, reinforcing the importance of educational and cultural collaboration. Both delegations committed to bolstering cooperation in education, culture, and trade sectors.
