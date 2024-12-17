Left Menu

Biden Honours Frances Perkins with National Monument

President Joe Biden established a national monument to honor Frances Perkins, the first female US Cabinet member, recognizing her contributions to the New Deal. Perkins' legacy as a labor rights advocate is celebrated alongside additional national historic landmarks highlighting women's contributions to American history.

Updated: 17-12-2024 00:50 IST
In a significant nod to historical labor reforms and women's contributions, President Joe Biden designated a national monument in honor of Frances Perkins, the pioneering Labor Secretary under Franklin D. Roosevelt. Perkins, a key figure in crafting New Deal policies, was instrumental in laying the groundwork for Social Security and fair labor standards, making her a monumental figure in American labor history.

This memorial, situated on her family homestead in Newcastle, Maine, acknowledges Perkins' groundbreaking role as the first woman in a presidential Cabinet. Her influential work alongside President Roosevelt in the 1930s established critical economic safeguards after the Great Depression, efforts that continue to resonate in labor rights discussions today.

In addition to Perkins' commemoration, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the designation of five new national historic landmarks honoring women's contributions to American history. These sites span South Carolina, Washington, Virginia, and New Mexico, marking a broader celebration of women's impact on the nation's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

