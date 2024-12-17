In a clandestine Kyiv location, more than 1,000 soldiers and youths gathered for a concert aiming to raise funds for Ukraine's troops. The event, kept secret to avoid potential Russian targeting, featured live renditions from the charity album 'Epoch', a collaboration between the 3rd Assault Brigade and eight Ukrainian bands.

The initiative seeks to raise $1.2 million to purchase an essential M113 armoured personnel carrier. Since hitting streaming platforms, the collection has amassed over $214,000. However, organisers report a dip in donations, as Ukraine’s economic challenges affect individuals' capacity to contribute.

The project serves as a cultural and financial lifeline, rallying local and global support for Ukraine’s defense forces. Events like these, emphasized by artists, inspire continued aid as international contributions waver, highlighting the critical role of art in wartime solidarity.

